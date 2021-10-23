5 p.m. vs. Nashville • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild planned to split these back-to-back games between its goaltenders, meaning Kaapo Kahkonen could make his season debut against Nashville. Last season, Kahkonen went 16-8 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. His 9-0 run from February 18 to March 16 tied for the fifth longest win streak in NHL history by a rookie.The 25-year-old is also rookie eligible this season. This is the first of four back-to-backs at home for the Wild this season.

Predators update: Like the Wild, the Predators were also in action on Saturday. They visited the Jets, the start of a two-game road trip. Before that game, Nashville had won just once in four games: a 2-1 decision vs. the Kings on Tuesday. Last season, the Predators played out of the Central Division and went 31-23-2. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Carolina.