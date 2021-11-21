STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Steven Stamkos, Lightning: The Tampa Bay captain scored the decisive goal in the shootout and had an assist in regulation.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger delivered the Wild's first 6-on-5 goal in the third period before assisting on the second one by Joel Eriksson Ek that tied the game at 4.
3. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning: The center had a pair of goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Jordie Benn, his first point with the Wild in his second game.
7 Times the Wild has scored a 6-on-5 goal this season, the most in the NHL.
7 Goals by the Wild in the last minute of regulation, also tops in the league.