Introduction: In a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand can't help but notice that it took the Minnesota Wild less than 24 hours to do what the Timberwolves haven't been able to do in 102 days: provide a clear timeline of when a star player is going to return. Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss three to four weeks after sustaining an injury in Wednesday's game. Karl-Anthony Towns is doing some work, but we still don't know when he'll be back from his late November injury.

5:00: Kent Youngblood joins the show to add perspective to the end of Lindsay Whalen's time coaching the Gophers women's basketball team, what it means that several key players are sticking around and who might be coaching them next season.

23:00: Gophers hockey and football writer Randy Johnson checks in ahead of a big weekend on the ice and a big day for NFL hopefuls next week.

32:00: The Vikings didn't quite make news Thursday, but things were sure interesting.

