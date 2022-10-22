Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild kicked off a five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden to fall to 1-3-1.

Taylor Hall broke a 3-3 tie on the power play with 11 seconds left in overtime after Wild captain Jared Spurgeon had the equalizer on his 100th career goal at 15:29 of the third period.

Before then, the Wild had a game-tying power play goal by Matt Boldy getting disallowed after video review determined Boldy kicked the puck into the net.

Brandon Duhaime opened the scoring on the Wild's first shot, a shorthanded breakaway only 1 minute, 55 second into the first period.

But the lead was short-lived.

Just 1:17 later, the Bruins tied the game on a Nick Foligno shot from the left faceoff circle before they moved ahead 2-1 when David Pastrnak buried the rebound off a Taylor Hall rush at 12:45.

In the second, Boston added a third goal from Hampus Lindholm at 6:41 but the Wild exited the period down only a goal after Boldy deflected in a power play goal with 4:02 left.

Overall, the Wild power play went 1-for-5, which included two unsuccessful 5-on-3 looks in the third period; the Bruins were 1-for-5.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 39 saves, and Linus Ullmark had 24 for Boston.

