WILD GAMEDAY

at Winnipeg Jets, Canada Life Centre, 1 p.m. Saturday; and vs. Winnipeg at Xcel Energy Center, 1 p.m., Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Opening bell: The Central Division clashes between the Wild and Jets should be entertaining. The Wild have won four in a row, seven of their last eight and 11 of the past 14, while Winnipeg (20-9-4) is on a six-game point streak; the Jets have lost just once in regulation over their last 11 games. Like the Wild (16-13-4), Winnipeg is picking up points despite being shorthanded. Leading goalscorer Kyle Connor is hurt.

Watch him: Wild G Filip Gustavsson is scheduled to start in net Saturday and G Marc-Andre Fleury on Sunday. Since the Wild's turnaround began on Nov. 28, Gustavsson has been one of the sharpest netminders in the NHL. Over that span, he's tied for first in wins (8), ranks fourth in save percentage (.932) and owns the second-best goals-against average (1.87) among goalies who've played at least six games.

Injuries: Wild D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) could return this weekend. D Jonas Brodin (upper body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (upper body) are out. For the Jets, Connor (knee), C David Gustafsson (lower body) and C Rasmus Kupari (upper body) are out.

Forecast: Don't be surprised if this back-to-back takes on a playoff feel. Both teams are rolling, and they've had some edgy battles in the past. As the visitor, the Wild won't have the last line change, meaning Winnipeg can dictate the matchups. But with how balanced the Wild have been lately, that might not matter as much. What likely will decide this showdown is which side gets to their game first and sticks to it: if the Wild can eliminate unnecessary mistakes and take advantage offensively, they could be a handful for the Jets.

. . .

