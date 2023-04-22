Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -121, Stars +101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in the with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 5-1. Mats Zuccarello scored two goals in the win.

Minnesota has a 46-25-11 record overall and an 18-9-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild rank seventh in NHL play serving 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas has a 47-21-14 record overall and a 19-5-5 record in Central Division play. The Stars have a +66 scoring differential, with 281 total goals scored and 215 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 23 goals with 37 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee).

Stars: Joe Pavelski: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.