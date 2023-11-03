Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

New York Rangers (8-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-5-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the New York Rangers as losers of four straight games.

Minnesota went 46-25-11 overall and 26-14-4 in home games a season ago. The Wild had a 21.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 252 chances.

New York went 47-22-13 overall and 26-11-8 on the road a season ago. The Rangers scored 273 goals while giving up 216 last season for a +57 goal differential.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Adam Fox: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.