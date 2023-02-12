Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout.

Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record overall. The Wild have a 17-7-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Florida is 11-15-3 on the road and 26-23-6 overall. The Panthers are first in NHL play serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored eight goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.