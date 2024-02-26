Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Carolina Hurricanes (34-18-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-24-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Carolina Hurricanes after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Minnesota has a 28-24-6 record overall and a 14-11-4 record in home games. The Wild have gone 6-8-4 in games decided by a single goal.

Carolina is 15-11-2 in road games and 34-18-6 overall. The Hurricanes have a 31-5-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-2. Kaprizov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has scored 26 goals with 37 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 18 goals with 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Jalen Chatfield: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.