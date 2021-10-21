Introduction: A big question heading into this Timberwolves season was whether a team that has floundered on defense for several seasons could finally find its way and at least be average on that side of the ball. Their 124-106 victory in Wednesday's opener over Houston was a positive indicator, albeit against a really bad team. The Wolves had 18 steals and 13 blocked shots in the win, which helped fuel an offensive surge from Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

8:00: Wild goalie Cam Talbot joins the podcast and gives us an inside glimpse into the Wild's 6-5 comeback win over Winnipeg in Tuesday's home opener. Talbot also provides insight into why he signed with the Wild last season and shares the story of his journey to the NHL.

26:00: A new feature on Daily Delivery starts with a "voicemail" from Jon Marthaler and some Minnesota United soccer talk after the Loons rallied for a very important 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

