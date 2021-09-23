Intro: Host Michael Rand examines one of the most interesting questions in the fallout of Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas being fired on Wednesday: What happens now in the Wolves' reported pursuit of Ben Simmons? Plus thoughts on Joe Ryan's latest strong outing for the Twins and an interesting Kyle Rudolph quote that sure seems like a shot at Mike Zimmer.

6:00: Wild general manager Bill Guerin joins the podcast after Tuesday's big news that budding star Kirill Kaprizov signed a five-year, $45 million contract. Guerin said he got the best night of sleep in a long time after it happened, and he also explained the process that eventually got the deal to the finish line right before training camp started.

15:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show for more discussion of the impact of Kaprizov's deal and what to watch for as training camp begins.

29:00: Former Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins — the centerpiece of Rosas' biggest trade as Wolves President — reportedly isn't vaccinated and might not be able to play for the Warriors until that happens.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports