Wild gameday

9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles • Staples Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild's eight-game win streak is the longest active in the NHL and tied for the second-longest in the league this season. Through 26 games, the Wild has scored a franchise-record 101 goals. The team recorded its NHL-leading 16th contest with at least four goals on Thursday when it upended the Sharks 5-2. That was the third straight game the Wild has scored on the power play. Nine of the team's 14 power-play goals overall have come on the road.

Kings update: The Kings rebounded from a 4-0 loss at Vancouver earlier in the week by blanking the Stars by the same score on Thursday. Before that, Los Angeles had dropped eight of its previous 10 games. The shutout was G Jonathan Quick's second of the season. C Anze Kopitar leads the team in scoring with 24 points. LW Adrian Kempe has three goals in his last three games.