Wild gameday

6 p.m. at Montreal Canadiens • Bell Centre • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa in the American Hockey League. If Chaffee plays vs. Montreal, it'll be his NHL debut. Signed as a free agent out of the University of Massachusetts in 2020, Chaffee leads Iowa in goals with 22, and his 37 points are fourth. He's also been on a roll lately, with 13 points over his last 11 games. Chaffee will wear No. 63 and replaces W Marcus Foligno (COVID protocols).

Canadiens update: Montreal has dropped five in a row; its last victory came March 7 vs. New Jersey. The Canadiens haven't played since Saturday, an 8-4 loss to the Capitals. C Nick Suzuki leads the team in goals (20), assists (37) and points (57). Rookie and former Badger Cole Caufield is second on the team in scoring at 38 points, with almost half of his production goals (18). Montreal was routed 8-2 by the Wild on Jan. 24 at Xcel Energy Center in the only other meeting between the teams this season.

Sarah McLellan