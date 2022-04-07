Wild gameday

7 p.m. at St. Louis Blues • Enterprise Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Linemates Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello are all on the brink of milestones. Kaprizov is two goals away from tying the Wild's single season record at 42, Hartman is one assist shy of 100 in his career and Zuccarello needs one more assist to record the most in a Wild season; he's at 50. In the Winter Classic vs. the Blues, Kaprizov had a goal and two assists while Hartman tallied a goal and assist. D Jared Spurgeon is on a five-game assist streak. His 243 assists are the third most in Wild history.

Blues update: The Blues are coming off a 4-1 win against the Kraken on Wednesday. That improved them to 23-9-4 on home ice this season. RW Jordan Kyrou snapped an 11-game goalless drought that game. C Ryan O'Reilly also scored vs. Seattle, extending his point streak to five games. C Robert Thomas has 12 points during a career-high seven-game point streak.