Wild-New Jersey game preview

6 p.m. at Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This will be the Wild's first game vs. the Devils in nearly two years. The last time these teams faced off was Nov. 26, 2019, a 3-2 win for the Wild at New Jersey. ... RW Nick Bjugstad is two regular-season games away from 500 in his career. ... C Joel Eriksson Ek has three goals during a season-high four-game point streak. His most recent tally came in the final minute of the third period Sunday in an eventual 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning, the Wild's third goal in the last minute of regulation so far on this road trip.

Devils update: The Devils haven't played since Saturday when they picked up a 5-3 win at Tampa Bay. That snapped a three-game slide for the team, which is sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division at 8-5-3. ... Rookie Dawson Mercer is tied for the team lead in points with 12. His six goals trail only C Pavel Zacha (seven) on New Jersey. ... The Devils are 5-3-1 at home this season.