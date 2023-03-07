7 p.m. vs. Calgary • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: G Filip Gustavsson was named the NHL's third star of the week after going 2-0 while stopping 70 of 71 shots for a 0.48 goals-against average, .986 save percentage and one shutout. He is expected to start against the Flames. LW Marcus Johansson went to retrieve his belongings after his trade last week from Washington and didn't practice on Monday but will play Tuesday as long as he returns in time. LW Brandon Duhaime is still getting evaluated for an upper-body injury, and D Jonas Brodin hasn't started skating as he continues to deal with a nagging lower-body injury. The Wild signed prospect D David Spacek to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season after drafting Spacek 153rd overall in the fifth round last year; Spacek has nine goals and 35 assists in 47 games with Sherbrooke in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Flames update: CFlames update: Calgary won at Dallas 5-4 on Monday night on a late goal by RW Tyler Toffoli, who has 18 points in 26 career gaves vs. the Wild. Toffoli also had a shorthanded breakaway on Saturday denied by Gustavsson, one of 31 saves he made in a 3-0 Wild victory in Calgary. The teams split the first two games of the season series; the Flames won 5-3 on Dec. 7. … The Flames are 3-2-2 in the second half of a back-to-back.