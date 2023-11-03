Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild don't have to worry about the Devils continuing to torment them, their five-day home-and-home season series now in the books.

But that doesn't mean someone else won't capitalize on the Wild's festering funk.

After another loss to New Jersey, a 5-3 blip on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in their return home from a winless road trip, the Wild have dropped a season-high four straight games.

That sunk them to 3-5-2 overall.

The Devils' Jesper Bratt complicated the Wild's comeback when he converted on the power play with 4 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the third period, doubling the Wild's deficit, but they responded 51 seconds later when Jake Middleton scored before another power-play goal — this time by Dougie Hamilton with 40 seconds left — nixed the Wild's rally for good.

Down 3-0, Kirill Kaprizov spoiled Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek's shutout bid on the power play at 9:03 of the second period before Marco Rossi called for a photo finish after burying his fourth goal of the season only 1:10 into the third.

Vanecek finished with 22 saves.

On Sunday at New Jersey, the Wild overcame a first-period hole and actually led in the second before the Devils rallied and held on for a 4-3 victory.

In the rematch, New Jersey was much more protective of its early edge.

Just 3:20 after puck drop, Alexander Holtz skated into an open lane to hurl a shot by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson (33 saves).

With 4:37 left in the first, Ondrej Palat set Michael McLeod up for a tap-in goal. Then only 2:31 into the second, New Jersey's league-leading power play tallied another on a redirect by Timo Meier for three goals on nine shots.

By then, the Wild rolled out new forward lines.

They broke up the top line of Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi joined Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, who was back in action after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. The Wild are still without captain Jared Spurgeon (upper body), forward Frederick Gaudreau (upper body) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (lower body).

Kaprizov snapped a five-game goalless drought on the power play on a back-to-basics play: After accepting a pass from Calen Addison, he quickly put the puck on net where Joel Eriksson Ek was set up as a successful screen in front of Vanecek. The Wild power play went 1-for-2 after 1-for-6 showing the previous game; the Devils were 3-for-5.

That finish by Kaprizov, his third of the season, seemed to ignite the Wild.

They upped their pressure the rest of the period, with their new-look line of Kaprizov, Rossi and Boldy an especially challenging matchup for New Jersey.

Finally, by the third period, the trio delivered when Rossi was in the right place at the right time, the rookie pouncing on a loose puck once it reached him outside the crease; Boldy was the one who heaved the puck toward the middle.

With four goals, Rossi is tied with the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard for the most in the NHL among rookies. Only Hartman (6) and Eriksson Ek (5) have more on the Wild.

As much as the Wild continued to test the Devils, the equalizer never arrived.

Instead, they have just one win in their last seven games.

Next up is a visit from the Rangers before the Wild return to the road for a three-game trip against the Islanders, Rangers and Sabres.