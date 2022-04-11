Wild gameday: 7 p.m. vs. Edmonton Oilers • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild is 8-0-1 during its last nine games at Xcel Energy Center. LW Kirill Kaprizov has 42 goals and 89 points; his next goal will set a new Wild record for most in a season. D Jared Spurgeon is on seven-game streaks for assists and points, with both runs tied for the longest in Wild history by a defenseman. The Wild might get LW Nic Deslauriers back in the lineup after he sat out Sunday because of a shot he blocked Friday at St. Louis. In two wins earlier this season vs. the Oilers, the Wild has outscored them 11-4.

Oilers update: Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division after going 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Over the past 16, the Oilers are 12-2-2. C Connor McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 108 points, while C Leon Draisaitl is second in goals at 50. McDavid's 15-game point streak ended Saturday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. On the road, the Oilers are 19-13-5.