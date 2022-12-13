STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.
2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-winning goal.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger extended his point streak to seven games with his 20th assist of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Point for the Oilers' Connor McDavid, an assist.
1 Coach's challenge by each team, but only Edmonton was successful.
800 Games for Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, the 10th active NHL defenseman to skate 800 games with a single franchise.