STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.

2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-winning goal.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger extended his point streak to seven games with his 20th assist of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Point for the Oilers' Connor McDavid, an assist.

1 Coach's challenge by each team, but only Edmonton was successful.

800 Games for Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, the 10th active NHL defenseman to skate 800 games with a single franchise.