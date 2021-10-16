GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal with 7.2 seconds to go in the third period.

2. Anthony Stolarz, Ducks: The backup goalie made 41 saves while starting in place of injured No.1 John Gibson.

3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender picked up 28 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power play goal for the Wild in five chances.

3 Penalty kills by the Wild during four power plays for the Ducks.

17 Minutes in penalties for Foligno after a first-period fight.