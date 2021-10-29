SEATTLE – The Kraken is the NHL's newest team, a roster that was assembled only a few months ago and debuted just a couple weeks back.

But it was the Wild that looked like it had trouble getting on the same page.

After a sharp start, the Wild fell flat and faded the rest of the way to commemorate its inaugural trip to Seattle with a 4-1 loss to the Kraken in front of 17,151 at Climate Pledge Arena that split the first two games of its road trip that concludes Saturday at Colorado.

Overall, the Wild is 5-2.

Haydn Fleury spearheaded Seattle's rally, scoring twice, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer picked up 30 saves.

Before a late push that was stemmed by empty-net goals from Brandon Tanev (1 minute to go) and Mark Giordano (eight seconds left), most of the Wild's pressure against Grubauer came early in the game.

Just 6 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period, the Wild opened the scoring for just the second time this season when Ryan Hartman buried a behind-the-back pass by Kirill Kaprizov. With three goals, Hartman has tied Joel Eriksson Ek for most on the Wild.

Then, on the very next shift, the Wild scored again after Marcus Foligno directed in a puck that bounced at his feet. But the goal didn't count because video review confirmed the on-ice call that Foligno kicked the puck into the Kraken net.

After that, Seattle took over.

From Hartman's goal through the second period, Seattle outshot the Wild 27-8 — a span in which the Kraken capitalized twice.

Fleury's first came at 13:23 into the first period, a point shot through traffic that eluded Wild goalie Cam Talbot.

Foligno was whistled for a double-minor high-sticking penalty near the end of the first, an advantage for Seattle that carried over to the second. And although it didn't convert on the lengthy 5-on-4 look, the Kraken maintained control.

Cue Fleury, again.

This time, he gobbled up the rebound from his own shot, swung around the net and stuff the puck in on a wrap-around at 7:33 of the second.

The Wild finished the period with just five shots, compared to 17 for Seattle. One of those shots came in the final minute when Kaprizov forced a turnover to skate in alone on Grubauer, but the netminder fought off Kaprizov's wrister.

Kaprizov still hasn't scored this season, a seven-game rut that is the longest goal drought in his NHL career.

His new linemate, Kevin Fiala, is also stuck in a dry spell — going pointless in his last four games.

Those two were paired up because Mats Zuccarello was sidelined with COVID-19. Same with Rem Pitlick, while veteran defensemen Alex Goligoski and Dmitry Kulikov were out with injury.

Amid these absences, the Wild had two players (forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Jon Lizotte) make their NHL debuts and another (defenseman Jordie Benn) play his first game of the season.

Turnover like this could explain the Wild's lackluster display, but still the majority of the team's core was intact and coming off a feel-good win in Vancouver where the Wild prevailed 3-2 against the Canucks.

But that momentum didn't make the trip across the border, and the team suffered its first loss on the road after beginning 3-0.

The Wild power play blanked on its two chances, one of which Eriksson Ek had two bonafide looks in tight during the third period. Seattle went 0-for-4.

Talbot finished with 34 saves in his first loss of the season after winning five in a row for the best start in his NHL career.