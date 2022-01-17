GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Pavel Francouz, Avalanche: The goalie made 25 stops in relief and blocked all three Wild attempts in the shootout.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored two game-tying goals in the third period.
3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie picked up 35 saves, including 14 in a first period dominated by the Avalanche.
By the numbers
12 Times the Wild has scored this season during 6-on-5 situations, which is tops in the NHL.
100 Goals for Kevin Fiala in his NHL career after his second-period tally.
400 Career games for Ryan Hartman.