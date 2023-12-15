WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Vancouver Canucks, Xcel Energy Center, 1 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The Wild salvaged a shootout victory Thursday against Calgary.

For the fans: The Wild are hosting a toy drive for the Salvation Army, which will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and St. Paul. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Opening bell: Vancouver arrives in St. Paul on a four-game win streak that started with the Canucks' 2-0 victory against the Wild last Thursday. During this run, Vancouver (20-9-1) has outscored the opposition 14-4. But the Wild (11-12-4) have reset since that loss, going 2-1. They've also won three in a row on home ice.

Watch him: Canucks RW Brock Boeser is still on a roll. The Burnsville native's 22 goals are second in the NHL, and already this week Boeser has four goals, including a hat trick on Tuesday vs. Tampa Bay. In 14 career games vs. the Wild, Boeser has eight points.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body). Canucks D Tucker Poolman (migraines) and D Carson Soucy (lower body).

Forecast: This has the potential to be an entertaining rematch. The Canucks are cruising and coming off a 4-0 shutout of the Panthers, but the Wild have improved since their mini skid last week against Vancouver and Edmonton. The Wild were able to get behind the Canucks defense in the first period in their last meeting but then had trouble the rest of the way. If they can stick to their style for the entire game, they should have a much better chance to succeed in Round 2.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.