MONTREAL – Matt Boldy didn't intentionally miss the net, but the errant shot ended up being a slam-dunk setup for one of the Wild's most impressive goals of the season.

"Instincts took over," Boldy said.

After his initial attempt slammed into the end boards and bounced right back to him, Boldy flung the puck on net with a between-the-legs shot to put an exclamation point on a 2-0 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday in front of 20,725 at Bell Centre that also featured Kevin Fiala's 30th goal and a 26-save shutout from goalie Cam Talbot.

"It probably would have been a little easier to shoot it on my forehand," Boldy said, "but whatever. It counts."

This victory, which was the Wild's fifth during the past six games, combined with an overtime loss by the Blues lifted the Wild back into second place in the Central Division. Both teams have 103 points, but the Wild has a game in hand. The Wild is on a seven-game point streak and has only one regulation loss (April 5 at Nashville) over the past 18 with six to go in the regular season.

"We want to win every night," Boldy said. "Coming to the rink, that's the intention and it's trying to play our best hockey coming into the playoffs."

Talbot's shutout was his third of the season, his most since 2016-17, and 27th overall.

He reached 30 wins for the third time in his career and picked up No. 199 in the NHL. The 34-year-old joined Devan Dubnyk as the only netminders in Wild history to backstop the team to at least a point in 14 consecutive decisions; Talbot is 11-0-3 through his past 14 starts.

"It's always good to go out there and just help the team win," Talbot said. "That's all I'm looking to do. Shutouts are always an added bonus, but the win is what really matters especially this time of year with the standings the way that they are and playing for home ice."

Talbot isn't the only Wild player on a roll.

Following a dominating four-point effort in the playoff-clinching 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks on Sunday, Fiala continued to deliver by scoring on the power play 6 minutes, 57 seconds into the first period when he connected on a Mats Zuccarello pass with a one-timer.

Zuccarello's assist was his franchise-leading 53rd, while Kirill Kaprizov's helper was his 94th point. The Wild power play went 1-for-4, while Montreal was 0-for-3.

"It was nice to get that one," Fiala said. "Great pass by Zuccy as well, but gotta keep it going."

Fiala became the Wild's third 30-goal scorer, a franchise high; Kaprizov (43) and Ryan Hartman (31) are the others.

"It feels great," said Fiala, who was recently named the NHL's second star of the week. "It's always fun to produce, but honestly, I take it game by game."

Talbot had one of his better stops near the end of the first period, a glove save on Tyler Pitlick, who did manage to get a puck by Talbot in the second.

But the Wild challenged for goalie interference after Montreal's Laurent Dauphin collided with the Wild's Frederick Gaudreau, who bumped Talbot and affected the goalie's ability to guard the net, and the goal was overturned.

"It was a good challenge by our group," coach Dean Evason said.

Then in the third, Boldy dazzled with his between-the-legs goal at 2:29, his 15th of the season. Carey Price totaled 28 saves for the Canadiens.

"Honestly, it was just something that happened quick," Boldy said. "It wasn't my first thought to go between the legs or anything like that. I think it ended up hitting one of their guys in front I think and finding the back of the net. So I got a little lucky."

That extended Boldy's career-long point streak to six games, and the only rookie in team history with a longer one is Marian Gaborik (seven games in 2001).

Fiala's assist on the play was his 14th point during a seven-game point streak. He tied Zuccarello for second in scoring on the team at 75 points.

"The most important thing is to feel good [and] to win games with the team before the playoffs," Fiala said. "Now is the time to really play at your best."

More than a few Wild players seem to be doing just that.