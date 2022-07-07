MONTREAL — Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to the Wild.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and future Hall of Fame goalie signed a two-year, $7 million contract on Thursday to bypass free agency and stick with the team that brought him in at the trade deadline.

After arriving from Chicago, Fleury went 9-2 9-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .910 save percentage while splitting the crease with Cam Talbot before starting five of the team's six playoff games against St. Louis.

With this deal, the Wild has approximately $1.4 million left in salary cap space.