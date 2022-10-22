STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Taylor Hall, Bruins: The winger racked up three points, including the game-winning goal in overtime.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender was sharp during the Wild's rally, finishing with 39 saves.
3. David Pastrnak, Bruins: The winger had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shorthanded goal by the Wild's Brandon Duhaime, the first of his career and first by the Wild this season.
100 Career goals for captain Jared Spurgeon after his third-period tally to pass Pierre-Marc Bouchard for fifth in Wild scoring all-time at 348 points.
943 Games for Fleury to tie Curtis Joseph for sixth all-time among goaltenders in NHL history.