STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie from the Boston area scored the game-winning goal in his NHL debut.

2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie made a season-high 36 saves and improved to 5-1-1 over his past eight games (seven starts).

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had two assists in his return to the lineup after missing the Winter Classic with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Wild rookie Connor Dewar, his first career point.

2 Goals by the Wild in the first period, the second time this season the team has scored twice on the power play in a period.

25:45 Ice time for Ryan Hartman, a career high that's the most by a Wild forward since Mikko Koivu played 26:13 at San Jose on Dec.12, 2013.