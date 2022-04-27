Marc-Andre Fleury surveyed the damage — including the four goals he allowed — and lamented the opportunity lost after the Wild fell 5-3 to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

"Maybe a good team for us to get two points here, trying to get a little lead on St. Louis,'' the Wild goalie said, pointing to an Arizona team that dragged a 10-game losing streak into Xcel Energy Center. "That's why it's a little more sour to lose that one.''

Instead of generating some separation between itself and St. Louis in the race for second place in the Central Division, the Wild remained in a tie with the Blues at 109 points. Tuesday's damage could have been worse for Minnesota, but the Blues also lost, 5-3 to Colorado.

The Wild and Blues will meet in the first round of the playoffs. Whichever team finishes second in the Central will earn home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven, first-round series. Here are the scenarios for the Wild to claim that spot: