The Wild bolstered their grittiness on Wednesday, acquiring forward Ryan Reaves from the Rangers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025.

A healthy scratch of late by New York, Reaves arrives as one of the toughest players in the NHL.

Since entering the league in 2010-11, he ranks third among active players in hits (2,645) and sixth in penalty minutes at 992. Overall in 767 games, Reaves has 54 goals and 60 assists for 114 points with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas and the Rangers.

Reaves, 35, was drafted in the fifth round in 2005 by the Blues. He's on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million and joins a Wild team that's been hamstrung by injury all season long — particularly to its most rugged players.

Jordan Greenway is set to return to action on Wednesday against the Jets but has missed 16 games. Marcus Foligno and Brandon Duhaime have also been hurt, and Ryan Hartman is still out with an upper-body injury.