Introduction: The two biggest fair criticisms of Andrew Wiggins when he was with the Timberwolves were his inconsistency and his tendency to shrink from big moments. But he is having a terrific NBA Finals for Golden State, including a 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Monday's critical Game 5 win that put the Warriors one game away from another championship.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show with some insights into the first-place Twins and how they keep winning. He pointed to the series win over Toronto — which had the potential to turn particularly bad with several unvaccinated players missing — as a big key to their season so far, and he had good news for fans regarding two of the Twins' best pitchers.

28:00: Ryan Saunders is heading back to the NBA, reportedly as a Denver assistant.

