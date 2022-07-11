On what would've been Jay Boughton's 58th birthday, his wife and son took the witness stand in the murder trial of a man accused of killing him in a fit of road rage on a Plymouth highway last July.

Harrison Boughton, 16, said his dad was driving them home after a baseball game that was rained out in Coon Rapids when another vehicle was driving fast and swerving toward them on Hwy. 169. The teenager said his dad honked his horn and flipped him off. Then he heard glass break and saw a small circle in the glass.

He asked his dad if he was alright.

"He didn't say anything," said Harrison, who injured his right shoulder in the crash and had to go to physical therapy for months.

Harrison Boughton and his mother Kristin Boughton testified Monday morning that they didn't know Boughton was shot until an officer told them at the scene where their vehicle crashed next to an apartment complex after leaving the roadway.

"Both of us physically collapsed because we knew it was serious," Kristin said when they realized Boughton had been shot. They rushed to the hospital where a doctor told Kristin that they lost him three times and tried everything they could but he was pronounced dead.

"It's been extremely hard and a year just went by. Not only did I lose the love of my life, they lost their father. My best friend. We lost a year. I can't even tell you what happened in this past year. Today is my husband Jay's birthday. He would've been 58 today," Kristin said.

Jamal Lindsey Smith, 34, of Chicago, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the case experts called a clear case of road rage. Smith is pleading not guilty and his attorneys argue that one of the other two occupants in the vehicle fired the fatal shot.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Erin Lutz said that July, 6, 2021 "should've been a day like any other" but a chance encounter changed the Boughton family forever. As Boughton and his son drove home, it was still raining when an SUV pulled up alongside them. Lutz said it was swerving and trying to change lanes when it nearly struck Jay's vehicle. Jay honked and "gave him the middle finger."

Smith, feeling disrespected and enraged, Lutz said, rolled down the window, took aim and shot Boughton behind his left ear. After the vehicle left the roadway, Harrison jumped out, called 911 and started screaming for help. He flagged down first responders on the highway.

Defense attorney Kellen Dotson said in opening statements that the evidence does not support the allegations.

"The state would like for you to believe that Mr. Jamal Lindsey Smith is driver of the SUV, was able to maintain that vehicle, balance that vehicle with his left hand, that he was able to — in the rain, at night with the passenger seated beside him — control that vehicle, take his eyes off the road, grab a firearm, shoot over that passenger and hit Mr. Jay Boughton."

Smith fled the scene and Plymouth police asked the public to help find the vehicle.

Chief Erik Fadden said at the time that a minor "traffic altercation" led up to the shooting, which he described as "the most tragic events that I've witnessed in my 20 years of policing."

Fadden and a crowd of more than 80 supporters filled the hallway outside the courtroom. Relatives, coaches, players and friend all wore yellow and buttons that read "Stay in the Light- Jay 07-06-2021" to show support for the Boughton family.

"The family will not have much to say until it's all over but we're here today wearing yellow in support. It represents courage, strength and staying in the light and that's what were all going to do," said Stephen Robinson, brother-in-law of Jay Boughton.

During her testimony, Kristin Boughton said everyone there that day and those who have helped the family through this past year is a testament to how much her husband was loved. She told the jury that Boughton had "more friends than anyone I've ever met in my life," At at their wedding celebration, of the 450 guests, she said 20 were her friends, the rest were his.

The two met in high school and lived in the Twin Cities their entire life. They lived in Crystal with their son and 14-year-old daughter.

Smith was arrested in Illinois seven weeks after the shooting. His attorneys ahead of opening statements Monday morning tried to prohibit so-called "spark of life" testimony, which is intended to humanize a victim, but Judge Nicole Engisch said she would allow it for now and take under further consideration how much of that testimony can be used.

Ahead of the murder trial of accused drive-by shooter Jamal Smith, the judge denied defense motions to dismiss the first-degree murder indictment while she granted prosecutor's evidence that shows Smith in possession of firearms before and after the shooting.

Police in Wisconsin reported seeing Smith and others in the rental vehicle brandishing firearms to another vehicle in the hours before the shooting while driving from Chicago to Minnesota.

On the day of the shooting, July 6, 2021, Smith posted a Facebook live video of him in the front passenger seat brandishing a semi-automatic handgun with extended magazine. One of the other occupants said they saw Smith brandish a firearm to several motorists along the drive.

Upon Smith's arrest, officer recovered .45 caliber ammunition in his pocket— the same ammo that allegedly killed Boughton. Officers also recovered an AK-47 from Smith's bedroom, the same distinct weapon with gold stickers shown in videos that passenger Brandon Smothers was in possession of during the drive the day of the shooting.

All of this evidence may be presented to the jury, Engisch ruled.

Testimony from a person who was also in the vehicle during the shooting might be allowed in court. A woman also told police that Smith allegedly assaulted her before leaving Minnesota after the shooting. She told the grand jury last fall that she was reluctant to go to police for fear of retaliation, and the assault was discussed with Smith in jail calls. Engisch said prosecutors may use some of this evidence, but she won't say to what extent it can be used until the woman testifies.

Two motions from the defense to dismiss the first-degree murder indictment were denied, as several similar motions from defense have also been denied by Engisch.