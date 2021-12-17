MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-05-07-11-12-13-18-19-20-22
(one, three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-04-05-07-08-11-15-18-21-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
Pick 4 Midday
1-9-7-4
(one, nine, seven, four)
SuperCash
02-15-33-34-36-39, Doubler: N
(two, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
Badger 5
06-10-14-15-18
(six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
Daily Pick 3
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
Daily Pick 4
8-9-8-5
(eight, nine, eight, five)
Mega Millions
21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $353 million