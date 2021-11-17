'Jagged'

Alanis Morissette has slammed this new documentary about her breakthrough album, "Jagged Little Pill," calling it "reductive" and "salacious." Perhaps the angst-driven rocker failed to notice that it's also an unabashed love letter. Filmmaker Alison Klayman does include tabloid-friendly fare concerning statutory rape and an eating disorder. But she's mainly interested in examining how her subject's songwriting inspired a generation of future musicians, most notably Taylor Swift. Ultimately, the film makes a strong case that Morissette belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 7 p.m. Thursday, HBO

NEAL JUSTIN

'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'

If you're a huge — and I mean huge — fan of musical theater, "Tick" will be your jam. It's a poppy love letter to that uniquely American art form and to tireless composer Jonathan Larson, who died shortly before his "Rent" became a smash. Lin-Manuel Miranda's film version is messy and overwrought in the same way "Rent" is but Andrew Garfield is an energy machine as Larson and it's fun to spot the cast of Broadway elites (icons Bernadette Peters and Chita Rivera pop up alongside original "Hamilton" and "Rent" stars in a song that pays homage to Stephen Sondheim, played by Bradley Whitford). Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson'

The last time the New York Times documentary unit focused on a pop star, it helped to free Britney Spears. At the very least, its latest effort should lead to a reappreciation of Janet Jackson. The film doesn't let the singer off the hook for the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. But it provides plenty of evidence that she was being set up for a fall by certain parties who balked at the sexual empowerment she expressed in her music. It's a reminder of how even a superstar can be the victim of sexism. 9 p.m. Friday, FX. Also on Hulu

N.J.

'In the Arena'

Tom Brady is the main protagonist in the nine-part series about his journey to becoming the GOAT. But in the first three episodes, he's kind of a bore. While the quarterback's accomplishments are awesome, it's the supporting characters like Drew Bledsoe, Rodney Harrison and Lawyer Milloy who will grab your attention. ESPN Plus

N.J.