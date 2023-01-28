In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of original Medicare, and experts predict that number will be higher in 2023.

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and bundle Medicare benefits in a way many people find appealing — but they also limit care to network providers , often require preapproval to see specialists and can saddle beneficiaries with high out-of-pocket costs for serious conditions.

The number of older adults in Medicare Advantage is also notable because financial experts tend to recommend original Medicare with medigap.

"I help my clients with Medicare choices, and what I tell them all is that if you can afford it, you should sign up for traditional Medicare with a Medicare supplement plan," said David Haas, a certified financial planner.

So why do so many people turn to Medicare Advantage for their health care in retirement? Here are the main factors.

In 2023, 66% of Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage have no premium — vs. medigap, which has a monthly premium. If you have no health issues, the choice can seem like a no-brainer.

With original Medicare, people must juggle individual pieces of coverage — Part A, Part B, Part D, medigap — but Medicare Advantage offers one-and-done simplicity: There's one premium for everything.

Although choosing a Medicare Advantage plan feels simpler, it means you must shop again for coverage every open enrollment. "You have to include the prescription drug coverage and the doctor coverage, and you have to make this choice every year," Haas said.

Many Medicare Advantage plans offer additional benefits , such as money toward dental or vision care, which isn't covered by original Medicare. About one in four people said extra benefits pushed them to choose Medicare Advantage, according to a survey by the Commonwealth Fund, a health care think tank.

But the extra benefits offered by Medicare Advantage are generally pretty limited, and experts said choosing a health plan for the dental coverage and gym membership is missing the point of insurance.

Many older adults choose a Medicare Advantage plan because someone they know chose one.

"We tend to get a snowball effect," said Andrew T. Cook, a certified financial planner. "One retiree made the decision, they talk to another retiree, who talks to another one, and that groupthink often leads them to conclude that if they all made the decision independently, it must have been the right decision."

But Medicare is an area in which retirees should go beyond friends for advice.

Ashford writes for NerdWallet.