LONDON — Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed a Cabinet of Labour Party lawmakers and a few outside experts as he tries to tackle priorities including boosting a sluggish economy, building more homes and fixing the creaking state-funded health service. Labour has spent 14 years in opposition, so few have held government office before.
Here's who is in the new government:
Prime Minister: Keir Starmer
Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary: Angela Rayner
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister): Rachel Reeves
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (a senior minister with broad responsibilities): Pat McFadden
Foreign Secretary: David Lammy
Home Secretary: Yvette Cooper
Defense Secretary: John Healey
Justice Secretary: Shabana Mahmood
Health Secretary: Wes Streeting
Education Secretary: Bridget Phillipson
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary: Ed Miliband
Work and Pensions Secretary: Liz Kendall
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds
Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary: Peter Kyle
Transport Secretary: Louise Haigh
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary: Steve Reed
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: Lisa Nandy
Northern Ireland Secretary: Hilary Benn
Scottish Secretary: Ian Murray
Welsh Secretary: Jo Stevens
Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell
Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith
Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Darren Jones
Attorney General: Richard Hermer
More junior appointments include Science Minister Patrick Vallance, who was the government's chief scientific officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Prisons Minister James Timpson, a businessman whose chain of key-cutting and shoe-repair businesses works with ex-offenders.
