Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Vikings this coming season will play nine road games and eight home games, after having the opposite in 2022. Here's the 2023 schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Tampa Bay, noon (Ch. 4)

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 14 at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. L.A. Chargers, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Carolina, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (Ch. 4)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Chicago, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 23 vs. San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Green Bay, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Atlanta, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. New Orleans, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Denver, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Chicago, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 13: bye week

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (Ch. 9)

Week 15: Dec. 16 or 17, at Cincinnati, TBD (TBD)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Detroit, noon (Ch. 9)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 at Detroit, TBD (TBD)