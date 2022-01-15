BUIS CREEK, N.C. — Jordan Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ricky Clemons added 14 points and seven rebounds to power Campbell to a 70-58 victory over Radford in Big South Conference action on Saturday.

Clemons sank 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2), who shot 55% overall (28 of 51).

Josiah Jeffers scored 15 to top the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3). Rashun Williams pitched in with 12 points and five rebounds.

