The Whitecaps re-signed forward Jonna Curtis, their leader in points this season, to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 campaign. Curtis, a former Elk River High School and New Hampshire standout, had nine goals and 15 assists in 20 games for the Whitecaps in 2021-22, plus three assists in the playoffs.

She is a three-time all-star in the Premier Hockey Federation.

The PHF granted free agency to all current and incoming players, and the Whitecaps have signed five players so far. The others are forwards Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Sydney Brodt, and defensemen Sidney Morin and Sydney Baldwin.

RANDY JOHNSON

Pepperdine, Hitchner lose in NCAAs

Defending NCAA champion Pepperdine, with Derek Hitchner, a senior from Blake in the Waves' lineup, lost 4-1 to Arizona State in the NCAA men's golf match-play semifinals in Scottsdale, Ariz. Hitchner lost his match 2 and 1 to Cameron Sisk of the Sun Devils.

Earlier Hitchner, the Trans-Mississippi and the Minnesota Amateur champion last summer, won the by same 2 and 1 score against Ryan Gerard of North Carolina in the team quarterfinals. Pepperdine won that match 3-2.

Three tied for State Senior Open lead

Pro Derek Stendahl had bogeys two of his final five holes but still managed to shoot a 1-under 71 in challenging conditions and was tied for the lead after the first round of the Minnesota Senior Open at Keller Golf Club in Maplewood.

Stendahl of Rush Creek Golf Course who tied for third in this tournament a year shared the lead with JT Johnson of Olympic Hills Golf Club and pro Chris Borgen of Lost Spur Golf Course.

Etc.

Gophers center John Michael Schmitz was named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team on offense by Athlon Sports, running back Mohamed Ibrahim to the second.

Gustavus first baseman Jack Hanson was named the Player of the Year and Carleton's Kiefer Lord the Pitcher of the Year in Region IX of NCAA Division III baseball. They also made the all-region first team as did a third MIAC player, Macalester reliever Declan Elias. ... Also on the all-region first team were two Upper Midwest Athletic Conference players, pitcher Owen Boerema of Northwestern and outfielder Kyle Schroedle of Crown.

The Gophers volleyball program officially announced the addition of setter Miranda Wucherer, a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky. She has one season of collegiate eligibility left. She is the older sister of Gophers freshman outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer.