Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jonna Albers and Brittyn Fleming each had a goal and assist to lead the Whitecaps to a 5-3 victory over the host Buffalo Beauts on Sunday, giving Minnesota a sweep of the Premier Hockey Federation series.

It was the sixth victory in eight games for the Whitecaps (6-4-2), who beat Buffalo 4-1 on Saturday.

Albers scored a shorthanded goal early in the second period to extend the Whitecaps' lead to 4-1.

The Whitecaps are on the road again next weekend when they visit the Metropolitan Riveters in East Rutherford, N.J.

UMD sweeps Badgers

Emma Soderberg made 28 saves for her fifth shutout of the season, Anneke Linser scored the only goal at 7 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period, and the No. 8 Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team swept No. 2 Wisconsin with a 1-0 victory Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Soderberg stopped 73 of 75 shots on the weekend as UMD swept Wisconsin for only the sixth time in program history. UMD was 0-15-2 at Wisconsin's La Bahn Arena entering last season but has won three of its past four games there.

Huskies win Duals title

Paxton Creesse opened with a pin of Studd Morris at 125 pounds and the No. 3 St. Cloud State wrestling team defeated No. 1 Central Oklahoma 19-16 to win the NWCA National Duals Championship on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

The National Duals Championship is the Huskies' seventh, a record in Division II, and they have won five of the past six tournaments. Last season, Central Oklahoma ended St. Cloud State's 77-dual win streak in the finals of this event.

NEWS SERVICES