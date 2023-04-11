Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago White Sox (5-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-4)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -148, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox meet the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 2-2 at home and 6-4 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 5-6 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The White Sox have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .282.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.