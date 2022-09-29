Chicago White Sox (76-79, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-79, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.05 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -118, Twins -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on an eight-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 46-34 record at home and a 76-79 record overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Chicago has gone 41-36 on the road and 76-79 overall. The White Sox are 27-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .313 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 14-for-37 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 31 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.