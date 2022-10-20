WASHINGTON — White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine.
Most Read
-
Murder charge: Boyfriend burned, battered girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood apartment
-
7 essential cocktails every drinker should know how to make
-
Minneapolis moves forward on community safety office after council's OK
-
Red Table Meat of Minneapolis will close at the end of the year
-
Sviggum 'unequivocally' apologizes for asking whether Morris campus is 'too diverse'