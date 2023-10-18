TEL AVIV, Israel — White House says current assessment is Israel was 'not responsible' for Gaza hospital blast; still collecting evidence.
Most Read
-
Why is my Minneapolis tax bill so high? Five charts to help explain.
-
'An evil arms race': Switch devices are turning more handguns into machine guns
-
Why did the Wild play a man short in their win in Montreal?
-
Review: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a solemn epic and a twisted romance
-
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway's 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case