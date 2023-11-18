Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TORONTO — Derrick White made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics recovered after blowing a 16-point halftime lead to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-105 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth straight meeting with Toronto. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for Boston, Jrue Holiday had 14 and White 13.

Brown (non-COVID illness) and Porzingis (right knee) returned after sitting out Wednesday's win at Philadelphia.

Sam Hauser and Al Horford each scored 11 points. Boston improved to 2-0 in tournament play after beating Brooklyn last Friday.

Toronto's Scottie Barnes got open for a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left that would have tied the game, but his shot bounced off the rim.

Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder each scored 23 points in a losing cause as Toronto made its tournament debut, the last NBA team to do so. Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes both scored 14 points and Jakob Poeltl had 11.

Toronto's O.G. Anunoby missed his third straight game because of a cut finger on his right hand, while Otto Porter Jr. was unavailable because of personal reasons.

Trent started for Toronto after missing the previous three games because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Boston missed six of its first seven field-goal attempts and shot 4 for 16 on 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Toronto led 32-26 after one.

Brown scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston outscored Toronto 39-17 to take a 65-49 lead at the half. Tatum added nine points in the second, snapping an 0-for-6 start from long range with a buzzer-beating 3.

Siakam picked up his third foul with 3:54 left in the first quarter and didn't play again in the opening half. Toronto led 24-18 when Siakam departed but was outscored 47-25 while he sat.

Siakam returned as Toronto opened the third with a 24-8 spurt, tying the score 73-all on Schroder's jump shot with 4:37 left in the quarter. The Celtics took an 84-81 lead to the fourth.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and musician Fat Joe attended the game.

Celtics: Visit the Grizzlies on Sunday. Memphis guard Marcus Smart won't face his former team because of a sprained left foot

Raptors: Host Detroit on Sunday.

