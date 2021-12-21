A 25-year-old man decided during his trial to plead guilty and is now sentenced to a 20-year term for fatally shooting a man who was trying to break up a fight on a Minneapolis street.

Ryan V. Frazier, of Minneapolis, was sentenced last week in Hennepin County District Court after he pleaded guilty while on trial before a jury for intentional second-degree murder in connection with shooting Brandon J. Salter, 27, of St. Paul, on June 4, 2020.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Frazier will serve roughly the first 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. to the area of E. 14th Street. They found a wounded Salter down on his back. Officers rendered aid, but Salter was pronounced dead less than three hours later at HCMC.

Salter's sister told police that she was home when Frazier's girlfriend banged on her door and yelled at her to come out and fight, the charges read. The sister called 911, then called Salter, asking him to come over in case Frazier showed up.

The two women fought in the front yard, and both men appeared at the scene, the charges continued.

"I'm going to shoot you," Frazier allegedly said to Salter.

"If you're going to shoot me, shoot me," Salter allegedly responded.

Witnesses reported hearing four to five gunshots.

Court records show Frazier with a criminal history that includes three convictions for drug possession, two for disorderly conduct and one for misdemeanor assault.

