Did you temporarily lose sight of the kids while trick-or-treating? Find yourself snowshoeing to the grocery store for milk? Or misplace your car under a pile of snow? Even 30 years later, most Minnesotans have some sort of tale to tell of the epic Halloween snowstorm. So what's your story? E-mail it — and any blizzard photos you have to: erica.pearson@startribune.com
Most Read
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
New Minneapolis pizza-by-the-slice shop damaged by fire
-
Clint Howard reveals his all-time favorite performances
-
Changes to 5 Twin Cities area restaurants you should know about
-
Review: 'Dune' looks terrific but the storytelling gets lost in the sand