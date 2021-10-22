See more of the story

Did you temporarily lose sight of the kids while trick-or-treating? Find yourself snowshoeing to the grocery store for milk? Or misplace your car under a pile of snow? Even 30 years later, most Minnesotans have some sort of tale to tell of the epic Halloween snowstorm. So what's your story? E-mail it — and any blizzard photos you have to: erica.pearson@startribune.com