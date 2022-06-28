The skies above Minneapolis won't thunder with booms and twinkling colors this year. Because of staffing shortages and construction at Father Hennepin Park, the city won't hold its big fireworks show.

But that doesn't mean there won't be places to get your fireworks fix during the July 4th weekend. Starting Saturday, there are dozens of displays taking place across the Twin Cities metro area and beyond. Pick your day, bring your blanket and don't forget the bug spray.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

EAGAN: Fireworks following Premier La Crosse League matches. Fireworks following Game 2. TCO Stadium, 2600 Vikings Circle. eaganfunfest.org.

ST. PAUL: Following the Saints game with monster food truck rally. 10 p.m. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway. chsfield.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

BLOOMINGTON: Summer Fete features food and entertainment. 5 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. Normandale Lake Park, W. 84th St. and Normandale Lake Blvd. bloomingtonmn.gov.

EDINA: Music by the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band followed by fireworks. 8 p.m. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St. edinaparade.org.

RED WING: Island block party with music and food trucks followed by fireworks at dusk. 5 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road. treasureislandcasino.com.

ST. PAUL: Following the Saints game with monster food truck rally. 10 p.m. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway. chsfield.com.

MONDAY, JULY 4

APPLE VALLEY: Freedom Days boasts a car show, fun run and music. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park, 5800 W. 140th St. avfreedomdays.com.

BLAINE: 10 p.m. National Sports Center, 1700 105th Av. NE. blainemn.gov.

CHANHASSEN: Fishing contest, car show, carnival and Taste of Chanhassen. 7 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Lake Ann Park, 7500 Lake Ann Drive. chanhassenmn.gov.

COON RAPIDS: Firecracker run, midway and music. 8 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Boulevard Plaza, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. coonrapidsmn.gov.

EAGAN: Eagan Funfest with entertainment and family activities. Noon, fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy. eaganfunfest.org.

EDEN PRAIRIE: The beach is open for the Hometown Celebration with music and food truck plaza. 3 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road. edenprairie.org.

FOREST LAKE: Parade, carnival, street dance and bingo. 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W. Broadway. post225.com.

LAKEVILLE: Entertainment, concessions and inflatables. 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Av. panoprog.org.

MAPLEWOOD: Light It Up features inflatables, family games and food trucks. 4 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C. maplewoodmn.gov.

MINNETONKA: 7:30 a.m. Firecracker run, kids' parade, petting zoo, popsicle social. music and fireworks at dusk over Excelsior Bay. South Lake Minnetonka. excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.

PRIOR LAKE: Rock and Rockets features music and food trucks. 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. mysticlake.com.

ROSEVILLE: The final day of Rosefest with carnival games, food and family activities. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av. cityofroseville.com.

SHAKOPEE: 10 p.m. Valleyfair, Hwy. 101 and Valleyfair Drive. After dark. valleyfair.com.

ST. LOUIS PARK: Food trucks and vendors. 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Aquila Park, 3100 Xylon Av. S. stlouispark.org.

STILLWATER: Civil War cannons will be on display. There also will be live music and entertainment. 3 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. discoverstillwater.com.

WACONIA: Dusk. Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane. destinationwaconia.org.

WHITE BEAR LAKE: Swimming, music, food tents and vintage plane flyover. 3 p.m., fireworks at dusk. West Park, 11th and Lake Avs. explorewhitebear.org.

WOODBURY: Bring lawn chairs for the annual Hometown Celebration with kids' zone, mayor and City Council meet-and-greet, food trucks and music. 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive. woodburymn.gov.