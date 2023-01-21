Fentanyl test strips are now legal in Minnesota and are available at no cost through the following providers:
- Steve Rummler Hope Network: steverummlerhopenetwork.org
- Rainbow Health Syringe Service Program: rainbowhealth.org/community-resources/syringe-exchange
- NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center's Harm Reduction & Testing Services Program: northpointhealth.org/helping-our-neighbors/help-with-addiction/harm-reduction-testing
To learn more about the test strips and where you can access them for free, email health.drugodprev@state.mn.us.
Source: Minnesota Department of Health