There's been an uptick in the scope and number of Juneteenth festivities in the Twin Cities this year.

While that may be partly due to the waning pandemic, recognition of our newest national holiday is likely being fueled by a rise in equality activism and pride of heritage. Local celebrations, which honor African American culture, feature storytelling, readings, kids activities and live performances as well as food vendors and markets.

Here's a sampling of Juneteenth events this weekend.

Thursday

Lutheran Social Service: Event highlights Black vendors selling clothing, jewelry, artwork, food and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Center for Changing Lives, 2400 Park Av., Mpls. lssmn.org.

Friday

Breck School: "Kumbayah, the Juneteenth Story." An original play with a pre-show reception and post-show dialogue moderated by Tamuriel Grace, 10 a.m. show and Kevin Lindsey, 7 p.m. Fri., pre-show reception at 5:30 p.m. at Breck's Carlson Theater, 123 Ottawa Av. N., Golden Valley. sweetpotatocomfortpie.org

Apple Valley: The Unapologetically Black event features kids' activities, Black-owned food and retail vendors and music. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road, Apple Valley.

Harrison Park: Music, food and activities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fri. 503 Irving Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.

Creekview Park: Outdoor movie screening of "Summer of Soul." Dusk Fri. 5001 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.

Saturday

Sanctuary Covenant Church: Family-friendly activities, games, food, storytelling and educational and entertainment opportunities. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 2018 Aldrich Av. N., Mpls. sanctuarycov.churchcenter.com.

Brooklyn Center: Vendors, activities, food and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.

Midtown Global Market: Dance performance, crafts, music and storyteller Beverly Cottman. Noon-3 p.m. Sat. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org.

Bethune Bark: A parade to the park, where there will be food trucks, entertainment, kids' activities and exhibits. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Bethune Park, 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.

Burnsville: Guest speakers, family activities, Tropics Steel Drum Band and line dancing. 1-3:30 p.m. Sat. North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Av., Burnsville. burnsvillemn.gov.

UROC: Commemorative march and block party with roller skating, mural and art-making, free food and haircuts, music, vendors and speakers. 1-6 p.m. Sat. Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, 2001 Plymouth Av. N., Mpls. umn.edu.

St. Paul: YMCA St. Paul will host a celebration of music, entertainment and food. 3-7 p.m. Sat. Boyd Park, 335 Selby Av., St. Paul. visitsaintpaul.com/events-calendar/

Sunday

West Broadway: Robotics and drone competitions, fashion show, Black art, children's activities, food trucks and vendors. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. West Broadway from Bryant to Emerson Avs. N., Mpls. juneteenthminnesota.com.

George Floyd Square: Block Party with vendors, games, performances and free food. Noon-6 p.m. Sun. 3736 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.

Hook & Ladder: The Soul of the South Side features live music, speakers, poets, Black-owned business marketplace, live art and food vendors. 1-6 p.m. Sun. 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. thehookmpls.com.

Juneteenth Father's Day Edition: Food trucks, vendors and family activities. 2-8 p.m. Sun. Johnson High School parking lot, 1349 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: Entertainment and BIPOC business vendors. 4-8 p.m. Sun. Central Park, 2540 Lexington Av. N., Roseville. dogoodroseville.com.

Juneteenth Community Celebration: Family activities, entertainment and free food. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Carty Park, 705 Iglehart Av., St. Paul. 612-223-1425. twincitiesradionetwork.com

Emagine Theaters: Throughout the month of June, Emagine Willow Creek and Eagan theaters host a Juneteenth film festival with screenings of "School Daze," "Coming 2 America," "Sorry to Bother You" and more. Proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund. For film schedule, go to emagine-entertainment.com.