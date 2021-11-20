See more of the story

Many churches, food shelves and community groups are hosting free Thanksgiving meals for people in need. To look up your local food shelf, go to hungersolutions.org. Here is a sampling of local sites offering free Thanksgiving meals:

  • Minneapolis: StartAnew, Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Minnehaha Temple #129, RJM and Ames Lodge #106 will host a free community dinner 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church. The Salvation Army will host a meal 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview Service Center. Loaves & Fishes will host a meal 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist Church and 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Peace House Community.
  • St. Paul: Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is giving out turkeys and fixings; registration is required at ugmtc.org/tgbags and pickups are Monday and Tuesday. The Salvation Army will host a Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Eastside Service Center. Loaves & Fishes will provide a meal 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
  • South metro: Loaves & Fishes will offer Thanksgiving meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shakopee; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Easter Lutheran Church, Eagan; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at River Heights Vineyard Church, Inver Grove Heights.
  • West metro: Loaves & Fishes will host a meal 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Presbyterian Church, Richfield; 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, Edina; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Presbyterian, Bloomington.
  • White Bear Lake: The White Bear Lake Area Food Shelf will distribute frozen turkeys and side dishes from 1-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Preregister for an appointment at whitebearfoodshelf.org.