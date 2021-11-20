Many churches, food shelves and community groups are hosting free Thanksgiving meals for people in need. To look up your local food shelf, go to hungersolutions.org. Here is a sampling of local sites offering free Thanksgiving meals:

Minneapolis: StartAnew, Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Minnehaha Temple #129, RJM and Ames Lodge #106 will host a free community dinner 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church. The Salvation Army will host a meal 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview Service Center. Loaves & Fishes will host a meal 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist Church and 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Peace House Community.

St. Paul: Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is giving out turkeys and fixings; registration is required at ugmtc.org/tgbags and pickups are Monday and Tuesday. The Salvation Army will host a Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Eastside Service Center. Loaves & Fishes will provide a meal 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

South metro : Loaves & Fishes will offer Thanksgiving meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shakopee; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Easter Lutheran Church, Eagan; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at River Heights Vineyard Church, Inver Grove Heights.

West metro : Loaves & Fishes will host a meal 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Presbyterian Church, Richfield; 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, Edina; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Presbyterian, Bloomington.

: Loaves & Fishes will host a meal 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Presbyterian Church, Richfield; 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, Edina; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Presbyterian, Bloomington. White Bear Lake: The White Bear Lake Area Food Shelf will distribute frozen turkeys and side dishes from 1-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Preregister for an appointment at whitebearfoodshelf.org.